Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.59-1.65 EPS.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $168.79. 807,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,597. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.75.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

