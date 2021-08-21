keyTango (TANGO) Price Tops $0.33

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, keyTango has traded 140.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. keyTango has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $977,070.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.89 or 0.00831494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002075 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

keyTango (TANGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,708,202 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

