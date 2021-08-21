KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading Down 0.1%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.46. 257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.32% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

