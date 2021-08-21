Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.16) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

KNTE stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $810.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.87. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

