Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Down 18.5% in July

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBP. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,689,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,407,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 1,045.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares during the period. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRBP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 83,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

