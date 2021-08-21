Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kismet Acquisition One stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90. Kismet Acquisition One has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.97.

Get Kismet Acquisition One alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter worth $48,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter worth $99,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.