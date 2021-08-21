KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 207.4% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

