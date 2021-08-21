Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1,556.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 171,193 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 14.7% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 65,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:KOP opened at $30.05 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a market cap of $641.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

