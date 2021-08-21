Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 108,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $641.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

