Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 108,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $641.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.02.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.