Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.