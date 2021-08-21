Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KBNT opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77. Kubient has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative net margin of 381.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kubient by 43.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kubient by 79.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient during the second quarter worth $471,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kubient by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient during the first quarter worth $424,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

