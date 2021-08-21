Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
KBNT opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77. Kubient has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $16.26.
Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative net margin of 381.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.97%.
Kubient Company Profile
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.
