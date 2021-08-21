Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

