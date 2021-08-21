Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.15 million.

KLIC stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.82.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

