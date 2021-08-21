L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $25,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $231.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $234.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

