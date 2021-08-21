Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,400 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

