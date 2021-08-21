Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 130,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after buying an additional 155,733 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,695,000 after buying an additional 32,158 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC stock opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.