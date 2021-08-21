Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

