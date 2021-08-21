Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after acquiring an additional 980,587 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 452.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 508,500 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $393,202. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

