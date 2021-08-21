Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,281 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $407.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $411.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.