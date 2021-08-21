Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 598.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OVB opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

