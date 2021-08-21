Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $11.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $565.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,809. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $621.81. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

