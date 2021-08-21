Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,529,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 91,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.