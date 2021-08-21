Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

LSTR opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.12. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.92 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

