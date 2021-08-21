Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post sales of $112.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.20 million and the lowest is $110.33 million. Lannett reported sales of $137.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $485.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $487.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $481.83 million, with estimates ranging from $455.55 million to $508.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCI. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lannett by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lannett by 72.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lannett by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Lannett by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 255,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Lannett has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.