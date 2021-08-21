Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to announce sales of $96.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.50 million to $97.40 million. Lantheus posted sales of $88.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $395.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $393.60 million to $398.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $478.95 million, with estimates ranging from $477.90 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LNTH stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. 363,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.74.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

