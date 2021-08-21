LATOKEN Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $45.19 million and $69,064.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00815307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00104941 BTC.

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LA is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

