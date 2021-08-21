Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.