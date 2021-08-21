Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of State Street by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of State Street by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Shares of STT opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $92.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

