Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,128,000 after purchasing an additional 144,651 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

