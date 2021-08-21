Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target to C$1.30

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$1.30 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on USA. Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins cut Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian lowered Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.00.

Shares of TSE USA opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$4.40.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

