Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target to C$1.30

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$1.30 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on USA. Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins cut Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian lowered Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.00.

Shares of TSE USA opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$4.40.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

