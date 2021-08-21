Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

