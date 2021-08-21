Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $118.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

