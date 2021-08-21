Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,582,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,051,000 after purchasing an additional 298,063 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 384,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 639,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,507 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

