LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Cap Achieves $24.27 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $24.27 million and $1.03 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00131918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00150595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.86 or 0.99985805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.12 or 0.00913867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.17 or 0.06654659 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.