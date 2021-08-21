Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus cut shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

NYSE LDOS opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

