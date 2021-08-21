Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 375,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 60,286 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

