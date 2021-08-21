Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $14,820,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $2,848,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 37,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 246,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

