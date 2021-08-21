Liquity Reaches Market Cap of $53.85 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. Liquity has a market capitalization of $53.85 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $6.36 or 0.00012872 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00057028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00132168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.38 or 0.00150616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,560.92 or 1.00363456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.79 or 0.00922998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.68 or 0.06671894 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,471,197 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

