LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Truist upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.