Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.04

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 176642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIDE. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $923.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 42.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after buying an additional 204,574 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.