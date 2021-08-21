Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.04

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 176642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RIDE. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.
The company has a market capitalization of $923.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 42.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after buying an additional 204,574 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
