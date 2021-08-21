Lossless Hits 24 Hour Volume of $709,933.00 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Lossless has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $709,933.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lossless has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00136274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00147301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.43 or 0.99920353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.47 or 0.00921147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.90 or 0.06630894 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,050,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

