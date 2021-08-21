LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of LSI Industries worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in LSI Industries by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in LSI Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $208.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

