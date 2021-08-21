Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $397.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.11. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

