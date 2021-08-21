Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $440.61 Million

Brokerages predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce sales of $440.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.00 million. Lumentum posted sales of $452.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

LITE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.58. 807,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,146. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,663 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

