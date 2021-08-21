Lympo Price Hits $0.0117 on Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $9.70 million and $292,001.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.85 or 0.00837134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00048301 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

