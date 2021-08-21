Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.41-3.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of M traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 56,915,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,577,287. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

