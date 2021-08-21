Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $22.39 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.22.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

