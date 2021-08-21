Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.41-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55-23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.21 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 56,915,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,577,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.63.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

