Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells $138,847.14 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $138,847.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,120.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Magnite stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 248.02 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

