Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Hits Market Capitalization of $61.61 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $61.61 million and approximately $34.25 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.00 or 0.00046585 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00057028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00132168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.38 or 0.00150616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,560.92 or 1.00363456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.79 or 0.00922998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.68 or 0.06671894 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,004 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

